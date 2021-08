Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 15:15 Hits: 3

Today, governments must strive to overcome the pandemic, build more inclusive and sustainable economies, and lay the foundations for a fairer and more resilient future. An agreement on food and agricultural trade at the World Trade Organization’s ministerial conference later this year would be an important start.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/wto-ministerial-conference-food-and-agricultural-trade-rules-by-gloria-abraham-peralta-2021-08