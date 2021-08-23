The Battle Over the Future of Gig Work Isn’t Even Close to Finished

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 17:47 Hits: 8

Last year, while promising better pandemic-era treatment for their workers, gig companies like Lyft and Uber poured more than $200 million into a propaganda campaign in favor of Proposition 22, a ballot initiative in California that would solidify workers as something less than employees deserving full benefits. Despite driver protests, vigorous media campaigns from both sides, and the sheer obscenity of putting hundreds of millions of dollars into a political campaign that could otherwise have been spent on giving vulnerable drivers health care, the measure passed. And it seemed all but assured that, with the success of Prop 22, well-capitalized gig companies would replicate the model, pushing for similar measures across the country. Within days of Prop 22’s passage, activists discovered an emerging ad campaign in Illinois devoted to the same cause.

On Friday, the balance of power shifted—potentially dramatically—when California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22 was both unconstitutional and “unenforceable.” One major problem with the law was it called for future state laws dealing with collective bargaining to be in accordance with Prop 22—a requirement that seemed designed to defend companies’ bottom lines above all else. As Judge Roesch wrote, “It appears only to protect the economic interest of the network companies in having a divided, ununionized workforce, which is not a stated goal of the legislation.” In other words, the transparently political nature of Silicon Valley’s Prop 22 campaign was made clear: Any pretense of trying to help drivers by solidifying their nonemployee status should be thrown out; as the judge recognized, this was clearly an effort to give companies unreasonable control over drivers’ lives and the legislative process—and to pay workers less.

The news about Judge Roesch’s decision was immediately hailed by drivers, workers advocates, and the nascent union organizing efforts taking place throughout the industry. As a riposte to the big-money skullduggery of gig platforms that seem to have unlimited industry backing, Friday’s ruling was a heartening sign that the courts may be on the side of workers. But it also signaled the tremendous battles ahead, as ride-share companies immediately promised to escalate the court battle through an appeal, a process that could take months. (There were also immediate promises of higher fares.) There are also copycat Proposition 22-style campaigns taking place all over the country, and as with California, they depend on a lot of industry cash and a deliberate muddling of the idea of what “benefits” and full-time employment actually are. Simply, these campaigns are designed to try to confuse voters. As polling found after Prop 22 initially passed, 40 percent of people who voted Yes on the measure—that is, who voted in favor of the industry’s position—thought they were “ensuring Uber / Lyft and DoorDash employees can earn livable wages.”

In New York, the gig companies recently tried to sidestep the ballot process, and a costly public lobbying campaign, by making a deal with local unions and legislators, but they were unable to reach an agreement. It remains a state to watch, along with Illinois and practically everywhere else that might soon play host to one of these campaigns, but as of now, the frontlines are shifting from California to the East Coast, where another industry-friendly ballot measure is being prepped in time for the 2022 midterms, with both sides claiming that they’ve learned important lessons from California and Prop 22.

In Massachusetts, a group called Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, which receives money from DoorDash, Uber, and Lyft, stated that the California judge’s ruling will have “no impact” on a comparable ballot measure for which they’re collecting signatures. Meanwhile, a similarly named—but politically diametrically opposed—group, the Coalition to Protect Workers’ Rights in Massachusetts, is vying to fight back, asking a judge to throw out the proposed ballot measure as unconstitutional, and releasing a statement that pledged to “fight [industry’s] $100 million copycat lobbying campaign to create a permanent underclass of workers in Massachusetts.” The Massachusetts battle has already seen many of the elements that defined the political campaign over Prop 22 in California: text messages and other not-so-subtle messages sent to drivers advising them about the legislation; soft-focus interviews with loyal drivers touting the company line; and huge amounts of cash coming in from out of state.

As shown by this scattered landscape of legal, legislative, and propaganda conflict, it’s a fitful war, with unions emptying their modest war chests on one side and on the other, gig companies with seemingly infinite cash, lawyers, and creative ways of separating workers from their rights and decent pay. It takes a certain amount of public coercion and sheer gall to convince voters that by limiting the rights of drivers, they will somehow make for a more just workplace and a better economy. The wink-and-a-nod element at play here is the subtle acknowledgment that for consumers, giving more rights to workers might mean slightly higher prices on cabs and food delivery. (The horror!) But playing to self-interest, even having just a few more dollars in one’s wallet, can go far in the political marketplace.

In addition to the various copycat campaigns it’s spawned, Prop 22 itself isn’t going away, at least not until the judicial appeals process has run its course. It remains in effect in California, where drivers’ effective minimum wage was found to be $5.64, according to one study. But worker demands go beyond a decent minimum wage and full-time employee status to other issues of algorithmic employment, including the ability to be fired—to be “deactivated”—simply because one’s five-star rating drops too low or other secret tripwires are set off. Workers have protested these conditions outside the home of Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and are planning a similar one outside the mansion of DoorDash CEO Tony Xu.



As attention turns to Massachusetts and the next round of judicial decision-making, it’s worth taking stock of what this is all for. Gig platforms, some of them vastly unprofitable and with shaky stock prices, are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to change the law in their favor, to deprive the bulk of their workforce from the rights to which they should be entitled. It’s not just an injustice; it’s a way of ensuring that some of tech’s biggest gig platforms have an immiserated, captive workforce—contrary to all claims toward “independence”—for years to come. Uber, Lyft, et al haven’t quite been able to crack their supposedly revolutionary business model; they still lose gobs of money. But perhaps if they keep fighting to change the law and keep their workers in a box, they can con their way into profitability.

