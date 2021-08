Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 11:12 Hits: 5

Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for increased support against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka, saying his autocratic regime threatens to spread chaos across Europe.

