Historic drought means you can now walk across the dry bed of South America’s second-longest river A video showing people walking across the riverbed of the Paraná River, on the border of Argentina and Paraguay, has gone viral in recent days. The Paraná, which is the second-longest river in South America, has reached its lowest level in decades, with catastrophic consequences on the environment and the local economy. This crisis is the result of a historic drought linked to human activities.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/drought-walk-across-riverbed-south-american-parana-river

