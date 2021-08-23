Historic drought means you can now walk across the dry bed of South America’s second-longest river

Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 12:07 Hits: 7

A video showing people walking across the riverbed of the Paraná River, on the border of Argentina and Paraguay, has gone viral in recent days. The Paraná, which is the second-longest river in South America, has reached its lowest level in decades, with catastrophic consequences on the environment and the local economy. This crisis is the result of a historic drought linked to human activities.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/drought-walk-across-riverbed-south-american-parana-river