Published on Monday, 23 August 2021

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Indonesian President Joko Widodo, or better known as Jokowi, made a congratulatory call today to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob over his appointment as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister and expressed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between both countries. Read full story

