Cheers and Jeers: Monday

Because I am…

A rational human, capable of independent thought, aware that there are experts in the fields of science and medicine who know more than I do, and in possession of a modest amount of intelligence and common sense…

And because I am not…

An idiot, a twit, a gullible rube, a cultist, a knee-jerk contrarian, a bully with misdirected-anger issues, or a horse…

I shall politely pass on your generous offer to fill my belly with horse de-worming pills as a way of preventing COVID-19.

But thank you for your generous offer.

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, August 23, 2021

Note: This morning’s special in the C&J cafeteria is Play-Doh casserole with Elmer's paste pudding. If you're on Weight watchers, that counts as 100 Yummy Points. Enjoy.

-

By the Numbers:

17 days!!!

Days 'til Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first woman governor: 1

Days 'til the 83rd New Mexico State Fair: 17

Minimum number of Americans who have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot: 201 million

Percent chance that Maine's largest health care provider MaineHealth will fire any employee who doesn’t get vaccinated by October 1: 100%

First-time jobless claims last week, the lowest since the pandemic hit: 348,000

Percent of the world's almonds produced by California producers, who are reeling from the drought and cutting back production: 80%

Number of U.S. Vice Presidents who later joined the confederacy: 1 (John Breckenridge, Buchanan's veep)

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Monday morning—back to the grind…

-

CHEERS to Monday morning! Sure, there might be fires raging out of control, and it's raining now in Arctic areas where it shouldn’t be raining, and a hurricane is bearing down on New England, and Florida water supplies are in jeopardy because the covid surge is diverting all the oxygen resources to hospitals instead of water treatment plants, and Trump cultists have to be told that they really shouldn’t be taking horse/cow deworming pills to prevent covid, and Haiti and Afghanistan are a mess, and our voting rights are still hanging by a thread, and…oh, I could go on and on. But, hey, these guys are having a great time:

Two spacewalkers on Aug. 24 will prepare the station for new solar arrays. Watch @NASA TV on Aug. 23 for more details. https://t.co/QryDJ9TKSG August 18, 2021

Thanks, NASA. You’re an array of sunshine.

CHEERS to blindfolds denied. File this under "creative thinking." In Newberg, Oregon, the local school board banned any display of "political" symbols, claiming they were too divisive. Among the symbols now off-limits: the LGBTQ pride flag. That didn’t sit well with local farmer Jaybill McCarthy and his wife Erin, who understand that the pride flag simply acknowledges that "people exist." So they planted a seed of an idea that quickly grew into reality with community support, and now the LGBTQ kids all know that there are people lookin' out for them:

McCarthy and his wife, Erin, along with a group of volunteers gathered on the farm to build a massive 8-by-16-foot progressive Pride flag. The flag, painted on large pieces of plywood, was designed by Portland-based artist Daniel Quasar and incorporates the traditional rainbow Pride flag, along with additional colors to represent the transgender community and LGBTQ people of color. […] Here we are on @KGWNews. I'm sitting here in my car waiting to pick up my son from karate, openly weeping.https://t.co/KdTNTScIpp August 18, 2021 The symbol was erected on a hilltop on the McCarthy farm, so it could be seen from Newberg High School. "We wanted maximum visibility," Erin McCarthy told NBC News affiliate KGW. "The result is pretty amazing. We love it."

To Farmer McCarthy we can only say: that’s usin’ the old bean.

CHEERS to ticking off that dude in curlers. On this date in 1775, King George III got all pissy and accused the colonies of being in "an open and avowed rebellion" and asked "our obedient and loyal subjects to use their utmost endeavours to withstand and suppress such rebellion, and to disclose and make known all treasons and traitorous conspiracies which they shall know to be against us." And we were all, like, "Huh? Are you referring to little old us? Why, we’re just grubby ol’ farmers and fussy old shopkeepers—we wouldn’t hurt a fly!" Then we declared independence and kicked his ass. Psych!

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to today's edition of Good! Courtesy of Politico:

The resignation of the Minnesota Republican Party’s embattled chair, Jennifer Carnahan, on Thursday night marked a new low for a state party in decline. The proximate cause of Carnahan’s departure was a firestorm that engulfed the party in recent days, after a GOP donor she was close to, Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, was indicted on federal sex-trafficking charges. [...] “The party is in ruins,” Michael Brodkorb, a former deputy chair of the Minnesota GOP, said on Friday.

This has been today's edition of Good!

CHEERS to tea and bragging rights. 170 years ago this week, in 1851, the schooner America outraced a small fleet of British ships belonging to the Royal Yacht Squadron off the English coast to win the trophy that came to be known as the America’s Cup. I believe I speak for all Americans today when I say: [Pulls down pants] "Kiss my bum, codgers!" (With all due respect. And bless yer hearts.)

-

Ten years ago in C&J: August 23, 2011

JEERS to lies and lying liars. Well, color me surprised. The ExxonMobil spill cleanup in the Yellowstone River is going—say it with me—slower than predicted. Behold the miracle of modern-day crisis management, Big Oil-style:

On Thursday, crews could be seen methodically picking their way through hundreds of acres of dense underbrush—lopping off oil-stained plants and tree branches with hand clippers and then hauling the material away in plastic bags. Nearby, a small excavator was pulling apart a tangle of logs and branches—one of many debris piles that company representatives said would have to be sorted by hand to remove anything stained with oil.

And paper towels! Don’t forget they're also mopping up the shoreline with paper towels. (I wonder if they prefer the extra-thickness of Brawny or the super absorption speed of Bounty.) So: the spill won't be cleaned up by the September deadline. Instead, they pinky-swear it'll all be back to pristine condition by…oh, hell, who knows? They keep their goalposts on wheels so they can move 'em as needed.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to memories of mayhem. Maine. August. 1991. I'm on vacation at my grandfather's cottage on the coast twenty minutes south of Portland. He's 89. My nearly-60 mom is there, along with my sister, my four year-old brat nephew, ten month-old niece, dog, and cat that bites. Hurricane Bob is barreling up the coast. Weather Channel says wind speeds in Rhode Island are clocking in at 115. I've boarded up the place. We wait. We wait. We wait some more.

Then, suddenly and without a hint of warning, all hell breaks loose: my grandfather reminds me that I'd promised to drive him to the podiatrist for his 2:15 foot exam. Plus he needs to stop at the grocery store to pick up a fresh bottle of scotch whiskey. We go. While we're gone the evacuation order is given. We cannot return. Road's closed.

August 1991.

We eventually meet up with the rest of the family at Saco Middle School. Pandemonium ensues when we are told: NO dogs allowed. A riot is averted at last minute when we are told: Okay, okay…WELCOME DOGS! Power goes out, followed immediately by that haunting sound a crowd makes when something scary happens: "Ohhhhawwwweeeawww!" It's not total darkness, but dark enough that if you go into the restroom you stand a good chance of getting peed on by the disoriented among us.

After a while, cheers go up as everything outside turns calm…then SUNNY!!! Oh my god, cue Barry Manilow, we made it through the rain! Yippee!!!!! It's over! It's…….Aw fuck, it was just the eye passing over us. Back to our regularly-scheduled mayhem and Whap Whap Whap! of the peeling school roof.

We sit and sit and sit some more. I silently observe that southern Mainers need to take showers more often. Finally, Bob moves on. Seven hours later, we head back to our cottage made of sticks. It survives. We praise the circa-1895 builders. We toss the empty bottle of scotch whiskey in the recycle bin. The nephew is still a brat and the cat still bites. We go to bed. Tired and alive and thankful.

Back to the present: Henri is the first hurricane since Bob to strike New England. We are, once again, tiny specks on Mother Nature's hiney. May the gays, feminists and pagans be merciful upon us.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-

