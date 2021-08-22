Taliban Blames US for Chaos Situation in Kabul’s Airport

Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 18:55 Hits: 4

On Sunday, Taliban high-ranked official Amir Khan Mutaqi blamed the U.S. for the state of chaos in Kabul's Airport, where at least 20 people have died since the evacuation operation began a week ago.

Mutaqi stated that the U.S. has failed to achieve an orderly evacuation while they keep guaranteeing peace and order not only in the capital but all over the Central Asian country.

U.S. officials have acknowledged they are facing problems with the evacuation, which is going slower than planned, mostly due to temporary facilities in third countries are full, leading them to redirect the evacuees.

To speed up the process, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asked commercial airlines to support the Air Force (USAF) in the evacuation. So far, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Airlines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines, and United Airlines have answered the call and will take part with 18 airplanes.

At the current pace of #evacuation it will take until 6 OCT 2021 to complete our mission & #TakeThemAll. The only way to go faster is if we have more open airports in Afghanistan & if we #GetThemToGuam. #EvacuateNow#KeepOurPromise#DigitalDunkirk#AfghanEvacpic.twitter.com/jM0q4yO3CV August 21, 2021

The Airlines won't fly to Kabul but to third countries to transport evacuees to their final destination. This will allow The USAF to focus on getting out people from Kabul.

Meanwhile, negotiations to achieve a peaceful power transition are taking place in Kabul between the Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar and politicians like former President Hamid Karzai and former deputy Prime Minister Abdula Abdula. The main goal of this talk is to form a new government to lead the country.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met on Sunday in the Saudi city of Yeda to address the current situation in Afghanistan. The 57 countries called for a "national reconciliation" and urged the Taliban to maintain Afghans' security, stability, and union.

Afghanistan is back into a civil war scenario between the Taliban and their supporters on the one hand and the Panshiris plus those who joined them on the side of Amrullah Saleh on the other. pic.twitter.com/tQWK5p7Wm8 August 18, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Taliban-Blames-US-for-Chaos-Situation-in-Kabuls-Airport-20210822-0002.html