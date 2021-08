Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 03:53 Hits: 4

Israel on Sunday launched antibody testing for children aged as young as three, seeking information on the number of unvaccinated youths who have developed protection against coronavirus ahead of the new school year.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210823-israel-starts-covid-antibody-testing-for-children-three-and-older