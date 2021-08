Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 05:33 Hits: 4

The French Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned Sunday when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210823-nice-marseille-ligue-1-match-abandoned-after-bottles-thrown-and-players-attacked