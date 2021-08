Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 06:29 Hits: 4

Evacuating Kabul is 'set to be a long process even though the clock is ticking down', FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris-Trent reports from the Afghan capital.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20210823-evacuating-kabul-set-to-be-a-long-process-even-though-the-clock-is-ticking-down