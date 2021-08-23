Category: World Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 07:25 Hits: 4

The White House said late Sunday that eight US military flights had evacuated 1,700 passengers from Kabul airport in a 12-hour span and that 39 coalition aircraft had ferried out 3,400 people. President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the evacuation of tens of thousands from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by the scheduled deadline of August 31, but ‘discussions’ are under way on a possible extension. FRANCE 24 brings you the latest on the situation in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210823-live-firefight-breaks-out-at-kabul-airport-german-military-says