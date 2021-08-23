The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Live: Firefight breaks out at Kabul airport, German military says

Category: World Hits: 4

Live: Firefight breaks out at Kabul airport, German military says The White House said late Sunday that eight US military flights had evacuated 1,700 passengers from Kabul airport in a 12-hour span and that 39 coalition aircraft had ferried out 3,400 people. President Joe Biden said Sunday he still hopes to finalize the evacuation of tens of thousands from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan by the scheduled deadline of August 31, but ‘discussions’ are under way on a possible extension. FRANCE 24 brings you the latest on the situation in Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210823-live-firefight-breaks-out-at-kabul-airport-german-military-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version