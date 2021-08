Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 21:44 Hits: 3

Downgraded from a hurricane, Tropical Storm Henri came ashore Sunday in Rhode Island, with heavy wind and rain, knocking out power to more than 100,000 homes.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2021/0822/Tropical-Storm-Henri-moves-inland-soaking-New-England?icid=rss