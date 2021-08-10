Gov. Abbott Is a Direct Threat to the Children of Texas: Houston Doctor on Mask Bans, Kids COVID

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:14 Hits: 0

As the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread, many hospitals are reporting record numbers of children being hospitalized, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, including Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Texas. Dr. Christina Propst, a pediatrician in Houston, says children under 12 who are still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines are at risk. “They are currently our most vulnerable population, just as this highly transmissible variant is surging across the country,” Propst says. She says Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order banning mask mandates in schools is a purely political decision that ignores science. ​​”What he is doing is a direct threat to the health and well-being of the children of Texas,” says Propst.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/10/school_reopenings_dr_christina_propst