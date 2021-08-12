The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Delta Variant Drives Surge in New Cases, History Shows It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better

Seg3 1918 flu 1

More than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, over 3.5 million people have died around the world, including nearly 500,000 in the United States. Historian and writer John Barry says the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus was a predictable development based on how previous pandemics have developed. “This is not unusual, what we’re going through,” he says. “The question is whether the next variant is going to be even more transmissible and possibly more virulent, or whether it’s going to be toned down.” He says it’s likely that people will continue to need booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in the months and years to come.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/12/john_barry_history_past_pandemics

