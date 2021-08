Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 17:36 Hits: 5

PM Stefan Lofven said he plans to step down as leader of the Social Democratic Party and as prime minister. The announcement comes ahead of parliamentary elections in 2022.

