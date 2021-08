Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 19:29 Hits: 7

People over 60 saw significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness compared with those who received two shots, Health Ministry data found. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-israel-finds-vaccine-booster-lowers-infection-risk/a-58948674?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf