Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021

Israel's military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210822-israel-bombs-gaza-in-response-to-violent-border-clashes