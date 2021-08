Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 12:59 Hits: 5

US officials said Sunday that American commercial airlines – including American Airlines, Delta and United – will be marshaled to help the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and foreigners from Kabul following its fall to Taliban extremists.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210822-us-orders-use-of-commercial-airlines-to-assist-afghan-evacuation