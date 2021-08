Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has raised grave concerns for the country’s female athletes. Now that Sharia law will be enforced, they worry about losing the freedoms they have gained over the past two decades and in some cases fear for their lives.

