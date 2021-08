Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 15:26 Hits: 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The involvement of private general practitioners (GPs) in administering Covid-19 vaccines is based on current needs to ensure continuity of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/22/gps-involvement-in-vaccination-exercise-is-based-on-current-needs-says-citf