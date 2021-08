Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 16:08 Hits: 3

(Reuters) -Ahmad Massoud, leader of Afghanistan's last major outpost of anti-Taliban resistance, said on Sunday he hoped to hold peaceful talks with the Islamist movement that seized power in Kabul a week ago but that his forces were ready to fight. Read full story

