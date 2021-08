Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 16:50 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An Afghan woman gave birth on board a U.S. evacuation plane on Saturday, moments after landing at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the U.S. Air Force said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/23/afghan-refugee-gives-birth-on-us-evacuation-plane