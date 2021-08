Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 18:06 Hits: 3

BILBAO, Spain (Reuters) - As she started a new life in Spain after escaping the chaos of Kabul, Nilofar Bayat said on Sunday she could not live under the Taliban, who she fears will reverse all the achievements Afghanistan has made over the past 20 years. Read full story

