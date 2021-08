Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 18:47 Hits: 8

KABUL (Reuters) - A week after the Taliban's lightning seizure of Kabul, growing numbers of people in the Afghan capital are facing a daily struggle to get by with their jobs gone, banks still shuttered and food prices soaring. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/23/rising-prices-shuttered-banks-add-to-misery-for-kabul