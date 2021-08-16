Taliban Seizes Control of Afghanistan; Chaos at Kabul Airport as Thousands Attempt to Flee

Category: World Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 12:13 Hits: 0

We go to Kabul, Afghanistan, for an update as thousands of Afghans have fled to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave the country a day after the Taliban seized control of the country. Taliban fighters entered the gates of Kabul Sunday and quickly took control of the presidential palace, and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan. Over the past 10 days, the Taliban has captured 26 out of the country’s 34 provincial capitals, some of which fell without a fight after the Taliban reached deals with local warlords. The Taliban offensive came as the United States withdraws its troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war. Ali Latifi, a freelance journalist based in Kabul, says the capital is calm so far, as residents venture out a day after the Taliban takeover. “It’s not anything like people were fearing yet,” Latifi says. We also speak with reporter Ahmed Rashid, who says the collapse of the Afghan government shows how poorly the Biden administration prepared its withdrawal. “You’re extracting these American troops, expecting the Afghan government to stand firm, and there was absolutely no 'Plan B,'” Rashid says.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/8/16/afghanistan_taliban_kabul