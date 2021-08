Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 09:02 Hits: 2

Kamala Harris will become the first US vice president to Vietnam. Her visit, however, comes at a time of a humiliating withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-kamala-harris-visits-asia-amid-afghan-crisis/a-58949210?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf