Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 10:47 Hits: 3

The US government is looking at ways to speed up evacuations from Kabul to other countries, amid an uncertain security situation in Afghanistan. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-seven-die-in-stampede-outside-kabul-airport-as-taliban-sparks-panic-live-updates/a-58947614?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf