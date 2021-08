Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 04:51 Hits: 2

Seven people have been killed in the crowds near Kabul airport, Britain's ministry of defence said on Sunday, as thousands of people try to flee Afghanistan and the threats posed by a new Taliban regime.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210822-afghans-face-impossible-race-to-flee-kabul-amid-airport-security-threats