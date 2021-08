Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 10:33 Hits: 3

American-born French dancer Joséphine Baker will be inducted into the Panthéon, an honour reserved for France’s national heroes, on November 30. The move recognises her courage in actively resisting Nazi Germany during World War II.

