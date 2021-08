Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 10:38 Hits: 4

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven of the Social Democrats party said on Sunday he would resign in September. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/08/22/swedish-pm-lofven-says-to-step-down-in-september