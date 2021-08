Category: World Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 15:33 Hits: 0

Most every kid learns a² + b² = c² in math. Pythagoras, right? Wrong. Babylonians used trigonometry 1,000 years before the Greeks. Time to rewrite history?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thank-the-babylonians-not-pythagoras-for-trigonometry/a-58820147?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf