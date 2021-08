Category: World Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 18:26 Hits: 0

Israel has started giving citizens a third COVID-19 jab and other countries are considering it. But millions are still waiting for their first. DW asked epidemiologist Madhukar Pai if this is the right way forward.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/should-people-get-a-third-covid-jab/a-58890830?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf