Category: World Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 13:33 Hits: 0

The head of the Beethovenfest talks to DW about her tenure of the festival and Beethoven's relevance in light of the tragedies of today's world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethovenfest-s-director-nike-wagner-takes-stock/a-58897121?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf