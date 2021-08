Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 08:25 Hits: 0

Ludwig van Beethoven is the most performed classical composer worldwide. His hometown Bonn celebrates him with once again top class concerts.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/beethovenfest-2021-takes-off/a-58915172?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf