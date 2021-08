Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:33 Hits: 0

German football fans are often labeled violent, despite decreasing rates of football-related offenses. New police data reveals the extent to which the authorities keep track of supporters, infringing their civil rights.

