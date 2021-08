Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 18:39 Hits: 0

NATO's secretary-general told DW the alliance will need "tactical operational contacts" with the Taliban in Afghanistan. He also spoke of "hard questions" that needed answers after the 20-year engagement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jens-stoltenberg-nato-has-some-leverage-with-taliban/a-58936262?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf