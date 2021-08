Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 10:31 Hits: 0

Two Afghans who helped the German military managed to escape the country before the Taliban took control of the country. They told DW about their sleepless nights, fearing for those they've left behind.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-afghan-support-staff-glad-to-be-alive-in-berlin/a-58939874?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf