Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 10:45 Hits: 0

The Taliban rejected allegations of abducting some 150 mainly Indian citizens from Kabul airport. The militant group said the people were taken in for questioning before being released, according to local media.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/taliban-held-150-people-mostly-indians-for-questioning/a-58939765?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf