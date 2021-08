Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 16:10 Hits: 0

Borussia Dortmund didn’t turn up in the Black Forest, outfought and outthought by a superior Freiburg side. Marco Rose’s dream start last weekend has quickly faded away – and he already has problems to fix.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bundesliga-freiburg-a-thorn-in-rose-s-side-as-dortmund-struggle-for-inspiration/a-58945270?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf