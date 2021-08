Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 16:14 Hits: 0

While Afghan citizens document the Taliban's violence, the militants are ramping up their social media presence as well.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghans-narrate-taliban-takeover-on-social-media-fear-solidarity-and-resistance/a-58934997?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf