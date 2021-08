Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 19:07 Hits: 2

Hungary's unofficial government paper "Magyar Nemzet" advocates Hungary's exit from the EU. Is Prime Minister Viktor Orban pulling the strings behind the scenes?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungary-vs-eu-is-orban-striving-for-huxit/a-58934527?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf