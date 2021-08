Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 19:45 Hits: 3

In an exclusive interview with DW, the socialist Left Party's lead candidate Janine Wissler sharply criticized the German government's response in Afghanistan. They "have endangered human lives," she said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/exclusive-germany-was-wrong-to-halt-aid-to-afghanistan-says-left-party-top-candidate-janine-wissler/a-58946555?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf