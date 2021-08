Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:17 Hits: 0

OnlyFans, a website known for its racy content and which gained popularity during coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, said Thursday it would ban "sexually explicit" content in a new policy starting in October.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/business/20210820-onlyfans-website-to-ban-sexually-explicit-content-but-allow-nudity