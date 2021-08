Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 05:44 Hits: 2

Hurricane Henri kept on course early Sunday to crash into a long stretch of northeastern coastline, as millions on New York’s Long Island and in southern New England braced for flooding, toppled trees and extended power outages.

