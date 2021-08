Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 05:54 Hits: 2

KLANG: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained a tanker for illegally anchoring off Sekinchan, Selangor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/22/norway-registered-tanker-detained-for-illegal-anchoring-off-sekinchan