Category: World Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 06:20 Hits: 2

JOHOR BARU: Three youths have been arrested by the police for performing dangerous motorcycle stunts while speeding on the Second Link here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/08/22/three-motorcyclists-held-for-reckless-stunts-on-expressway