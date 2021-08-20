Afghan Women Demand Their Rights From the Taliban

Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 21:34 Hits: 1

The Afghan women who worked in government agencies and non-governmental organizations have staged protests in Kabul to express their concern for the future and their representation in the country, it was reported on Friday.

The people, the Government, and any official who is going to form a state in the future cannot ignore Afghan women, human rights activist Fariha Esar told TOLO News.

The first Taliban rule in the late 1990s was characterized by extreme fundamentalism and has proved disastrous for women and girls, ethnic minorities, and education.

The armed group retook power in Afghanistan two decades after the US-NATO invasion following the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001.

#Gravitas | From leading anti-Taliban protests to speaking out against regressive diktats, Afghan women have become the face of courage and resistance. @palkisu tells you how they are battling to protect their hard-earned gains.#SaveAfghanWomenpic.twitter.com/fcMXaYJrGF August 19, 2021

The United States war, under the pretext of an anti-terrorist crusade, killed thousands of Afghan civilians and injured others, increases the number of people displaced and refugees. It left Afghanistan in worse conditions than 20 years ago. The Taliban movement declared the end of the war in the country after conquering in a dizzying sprint some 20 cities and Kabul. In addition, President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Afghan-Women-Demand-Their-Rights-From-the-Talibans-20210820-0013.html