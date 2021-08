Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 13:16 Hits: 0

Nearly half the world’s children are at “extremely high risk” from the effects of global warming, a new UN report has found, which was launched to coincide with the third anniversary of activist Greta Thunberg’s first climate school strike.

