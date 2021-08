Category: World Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:47 Hits: 0

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has been leading efforts to negotiate a peaceful transfer of power with the Taliban, stepping out of the shadows even as his successor Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

