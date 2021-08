Category: World Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 15:18 Hits: 4

Thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government's Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement.

